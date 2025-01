シャトー・カントナック・ブラウン [2000]750ml【お歳暮】

商品説明

Wine Advocate #146 Apr 2003 Robert M. Parker, Jr. 90 Drink: 2006-2018 $64-$116

Among the finest Cantenac-Browns of the last three decades, the saturated purple-colored 2000 is a sleeper of the vintage. Loaded with chocolatey black currants intermixed with sweet earth, cedar, and spice box, it exhibits medium to full body, surprisingly ripe tannin for a wine from this estate, a multi-layered texture as well as mid-palate, and a finish that lasts 25-30 seconds. Anticipated maturity: 2006-2018.