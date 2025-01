コカール ロワゾン フルーロ シャンボール ミュジニー 2018 正規品 Coquard Loison Fleurot Chambolle Musigny フランス ブルゴーニュ 赤ワイン【2025年の人気アイテム】

解説

ヴィノス: (88-90)点

予想される飲み頃:2022 - 2032



The 2018 Chambolle-Musigny Village, matured in 30% new oak, has a generous bouquet of red berry fruit, plus touches of brown spice and light loamy aromas. The palate is medium-bodied with fine tannins and lightly spiced red berry fruit mixed with white pepper and sage, dovetailing into a slightly compact but fresh finish. Fine.

(Vinous, Jan 2022)