『Nativity Advent Calendar 2023 Maylai 24 Days Christmas Countdown Advent Cal【2025年度カレンダ】』はヤフオクでから03月21日 10時 39分に出品され03月21日 10時 39分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,456円に設定されています。現在229件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。宮崎県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
輸入商品は受注後に海外の倉庫より取り寄せ、国内で検品後、お客様へ発送となります。そのため、納期は約2〜3週間のお時間をいただいております。
|商品名
|Nativity Advent Calendar 2023 Maylai 24 Days Christmas Countdown Advent Calendar Nativity Scene Set Christmas Advent Calendar for Kids Boys Girls Teens Christian Religious Stocking Stuffers Gifts
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| ?Nativity Advent Calendar 2023 - Our Nativity scene advent calendar includes 24 figurines (the holy family， the Magi， 1 shepherd， 1 angel， 1 sheep， 1 stable， 12 animals， 4 pcs fence) creating a full Nativity scene that kids will like.
?Special & Cute Design - This kids nativity set is crafted meticulously to make sure no important details are left out. Also， it has cute designs and a handy size that kids would surely love.
?Christmas Advent Calendar - There are 24 surprises to discover. This adorable advent calendar will hold a new little surprise for each day Have a great parent-child time during the holidays.
?Nativity Scene Set - Our nativity advent calendar 2023 with movable people and animals， allows for endless possibilities， creating different scenes for the entire month of that holy night.
?Perfect Christmas Gift- The Advent Calendar is a fun way for the kiddos to count down the number of days until Christmas and get a little surprise treat every day. A great Christmas/New Years gift choice for educational purposes or rewards. Ideal Christmas gift for kids ages 3+ boys and girls.
製品自体、未使用品になりますが、輸入商品の場合、アメリカからの輸送中に外箱にダメージがある場合がございます。商品自体のご使用には問題ございません。また、輸入関税のご請求はございませんので、ご安心ください。
商品カテゴリ
JANコード/ISBNコード
0724901877911
商品コード
YS0000047440637479
落札価格8456円
229 入札履歴
終了
