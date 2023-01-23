Nativity Advent Calendar 2023 Maylai 24 Days Christmas Countdown Advent Cal【2025年度カレンダ】

商品コメント

?Nativity Advent Calendar 2023 - Our Nativity scene advent calendar includes 24 figurines (the holy family， the Magi， 1 shepherd， 1 angel， 1 sheep， 1 stable， 12 animals， 4 pcs fence) creating a full Nativity scene that kids will like.

?Special & Cute Design - This kids nativity set is crafted meticulously to make sure no important details are left out. Also， it has cute designs and a handy size that kids would surely love.

?Christmas Advent Calendar - There are 24 surprises to discover. This adorable advent calendar will hold a new little surprise for each day Have a great parent-child time during the holidays.

?Nativity Scene Set - Our nativity advent calendar 2023 with movable people and animals， allows for endless possibilities， creating different scenes for the entire month of that holy night.

?Perfect Christmas Gift- The Advent Calendar is a fun way for the kiddos to count down the number of days until Christmas and get a little surprise treat every day. A great Christmas/New Years gift choice for educational purposes or rewards. Ideal Christmas gift for kids ages 3+ boys and girls.