Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset， 7.1 Surround Sound， DTS Headphone:X 2.0【2025年度カレンダ】

商品コメント

Frequency Response: 20Hzー20KHz.Headphones fit type:OnーEar

Large 50 millimeter audio drivers produce great sound for a more immersive gaming experience

Advanced DTS Headphone: X 2; 0 surround sound creates precise positional audio and a 3D soundscape

6 millimeter flip to mute mic with volume control at your fingertips

Connects to PC, mobile devices and game consoles via simple 3.5 millimeter or USB DAC input

Premium leatherette ear pads and headband for comfortable gaming