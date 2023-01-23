Fingerboard Skate Park Kit， 6 Lighted Finger Skateboards and 3 Mini Skatebo【2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Skateboard Ramp and Finger Skateboard Set you will receive 1 skateboard ramp about 16.53 x 11.42 inch， 3 sets of skateboard wheel replacement kits， 3 irregular shaped finger skateboards and 6 luminous finger skateboards， you will definitely receive 1 luminous finger skateboard in blue， orange and green， and the remaining 3 luminous finger skateboards will be randomly mixed in these 3 colors br Diversified Skateboarding Training Place fingerboard ramp consists of long platform， multiple slopes， handrails and stairs， the rich and diverse site design can not only allow you to experience multiple finger skateboarding， improve your finger skateboarding skills and hand eye coordination ability， which can be installed by referring to the installation instructions br Effective Finger Training Props while playing， luminous fingerboards and irregular fingerboards can not only allow you to enjoy the game， stimulate imagination and creativity， but also improve finger coordination br Reliable and Safe these skateboard toys are made of quality ABS plastic， reliable and safe， sturdy and smooth， will not shake easily， easy to carry， not easy to fade or break， withstand long term use br Fun Gift mini skateboards are suitable gifts for sports enthusiasts and skateboarders at birthdays and parties， the variety of skateboards and complex skateboard ramp design can make them have more fun and help them stay away from computer games and mobile phones