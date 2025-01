15 Wooden Chess Sets Chess & Checkers Board Game with 2 Extra Queens Woo【新年の贈り物】

商品コメント

CHESS BOARD The compact 15 x 15 chess board is made of smooth inlaid wood where every square measure 1.625 x 1.625. It folds in half so you can store the chess pieces inside when needed.

HANDCRAFTED CHESS PIECES Every chess piece is made of light but sturdy wood that has a good solid feel. They come with a felted bottom to protect the chessboard from scratches. king piece is 3 tall

HANDCRAFTED CHECKERS PIECES This set also comes with checkers pieces so you can play whichever game you want on the same board

FELTED INTERIOR Store all the chess & checkers pieces in the felted interior of the chessboard Fold the board & secure it with the high quality brass lock and hinges

PERFECT GIFT Unique chess pieces set is an ideal gift for all age groups Multiplayer Chess Game improves your memory and challenges your opponents and also a fun game for a family getaway