Mkour Youth Soccer Bag， Soccer Backpack for Football Basketball Volleyball，【新年の贈り物】

商品コメント

SEPARATE COMPARTMENT The front ball compartment is perfect for carrying a soccer ball, basketball, volleyball or football. The bottom compartment can store your cleats or shoes. And the ventilation holes design can keep the stink out.

COMFORTABLE AND HOOK DESIGN The design of the backpack is ergonomic, the back and shoulder strap have soft cushion design, more comfortable to carry. The hook design at the top, convenient to hang your backpack on the fence.

MULTI-STORAGE DESIGN The soccer backpack has mesh pockets on both sides, which can be used to hold water bottles or umbrellas, the inside multi-layer pocket can put your jerseys, socks, keys and other items.

DURABLE AND STRONG Our soccer backpack is made of durable polyester and nylon fabric, lightweight but very strong, large capacity and heavy bearing. The bag is waterproof, dust-proof, and not easy to get dirty.

MULTI-PURPOSE USE This soccer backpack is not only suitable for sports, but also for various outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, travelling etc. And also a perfect gift for boys and girls.