Womens Tennis Dress， Workout Golf Dress Built-in with Bra & Shorts Pocket【2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Lightweight Tennis Dress- Women’s workout dress use breathable performance fabric, non see-through, skin friendly, moisture-wicking, stretchy compression; Definition of a go-to outfit and never out of date, gives you better movement experience and casual wear.

Slim Fit- Sleevesless exercise dress design with slimmer fitted cut curves your streamline, a perfect A-line dress, can cover the excess flesh on the belly, creates a sunny and lively look, fashion and flirty

Comfort and Flattering - The golf dress with a romper that is easy to dress up or down, has a removable bra and with shorts that features 2 pockets for necessities like your phone, tennis ball and keys.

Versatility- Athletic Dress for women is versatile enough to wear for most anything- perfect for tennis, golf, running, shopping, dog walking, training, to being paired with a trainers jacket for a date, also very suitable for your casual wear. Makes for a perfect gift for lively women exercise.

US SIZEXS(US 0-2), S(US 4-6), M(US 8-10), L(US 10-12), XL(US 12-14), XXL(US 14-16). Friendly Tips: 1.Please see size chart for others details on specific measurements.2.If you find the product is not satisfied, please be free to contact us. Thanks. Many solid color and tie dye dresses are available for your choose.