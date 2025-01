AIMSHARK Palette Golf Iron Covers / 9pcs Set / Golf Head Covers / Golf Club【2025年度カレンダ】

商品コメント

1. AimShark Iron cover protects your golfclub from going damage. br 2. Aimshak shark fin design can be easily wear and remove like a handle. br 3. The Aimshak iron cover is a large number designed on the front and has a label on the back. to be able to check the number quickly br 4. Will make golf more enjoyable with unique AimShark Iron cover design. br 5. The fabric of the diving suit material is excellent in elasticity and cushioning, which helps protect the club The smaller cover is fitted exactly to the club br 6. 9pcs/set (5,6,7,8,9,P,A,S,X)