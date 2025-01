Kuoser Dog Recovery Suit After Surgery， Tie Dye Pet Recovery Shirt Doggy Ca【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Dogs Cats Recovery Suit LargeChest 23.2" - 27.6"; Neck 15.7"; Back Length 16.1" - 20.1". NOTE: If dog is long but slender, consider size DOWN, if dog is short but stocky, consider is a size UP. Please measure your furry baby size before ordering.

High-Elastic & Soft MaterialOur dog recovery shirt is made of super soft,breathable and durable material,100% cotton under belly part, give your puppy extra protection for the wounded part.Also helps keep patients warm during the recovery time.

Effectively Help Pet RecoveryThe unisex dog surgical recovery suits are designed to give every furry friend best protection,helps to relieve dogs anxiety.Prevent pets from licking wounds, skin conditions, harassment,hot spots, allergies and infection.

E-Collar&Cone AlternativeNo more cones By wearing our Surgical Recovery suit to make your pet more COMFORTABLE than he/she is in a cone while eating, sleeping and walking around, perfect alternative to the cone of shame/satellite dish that he/she have to wear on head.

Design for BenefitsOur dog onesie can be easily rolled up when you take your pet for pee or poop. Hence the shirt need not be removed. With 100% cotton pad on the belly part, protects his/her special part and allows to put a Diaper/ Hot or Cold pad in.