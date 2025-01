Fuzzy Friends Rose Hemp Dog Collar and Leash. Hypoallergenic and Environmen【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Natural, Nonirritating Collar and Leash Set: Perfect for allergic or sensitive dogs. Hand made using natural hemp fibers and cotton fleece makes our collars both sustainable and renewable, minimizing our carbon footprint on planet Earth. Great collar and leash for dogs

Soft, Sturdy but Light Natural Boho Collar: A pure hemp fiber outer layer that is strong, durable and naturally resistant. The cotton inner liner is a soft webbing that is not just comfortable for your dog but also breathable and absorbent accessories

Organically grown, renewable: Hemp requires no fertilizers or pesticides and can provide 4, high yielding harvests a year making it efficient ecologically and economically. Hemp plants produce more oxygen and absorb up to 4 times as much carbon dioxide as rival fibers

Local Company - Fuzzy Friends is a small business in North Carolina owned by a US Navy veteran and now veterinarian. Years of animal experience help us offer good quality products for your pets