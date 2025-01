WULFUL Mens Casual Lightweight Jacket Softshell Flight Bomber Jacket【2024年最新】

商品コメント

Highquality fabricdurable and comfortable.Thicken inner liningsuitable for autumn and winter.

Full zipfront closure.Long sleeve ribcollarcuff and hemfunctional pocket and inside pocket.Casual windbreaker jacketstylish varsity jacketbomber jacket for boy and men.

Fashion basic jacketjacket for teen boysmens fall fashion jacketmens thicken bomber jacketgreat for daily life sportwear clubwear and perfect for fallspring and the start of winter.

Machine or Hand washableDont bleach.

To ensure your most fitPlease refer to our size chart in the left product image columnNot the Amazon Size Chart.