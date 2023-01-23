『Orange Victorian Marine Brass Leather Binocular Sailor Instrument London 1【2025年度カレンダ】』はヤフオクでから04月14日 01時 07分に出品され04月14日 01時 07分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,456円に設定されています。現在781件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。宮崎県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|商品名
|Orange Victorian Marine Brass Leather Binocular Sailor Instrument London 1915 Orange
|ブランド名
|Collectiblesbuy
|商品コメント
| Magnification 15 X Tube Length 7 inches extended Diameter 4.5 inches Weight 500 grams Size is perfect for travel lightweight brass body Leather strap keep safe and secure with neckstrap.
Material Used Brass & leather Color Brass finish & brown leather cover Handmade by experienced craftsmen Brass Binocular With Leather Hanging Bag Vintage Model Victorian Marine Binocular Nautical Binocular Antique Finish Spyglass.
Usage Trekking Bird Watching Navy gift Collectible etc. Functional small distance view binoculars antique version gift items. These astronomy binoculars allowing you to better participate in hiking climbing the mountain traveling wildlife and scenery viewing.
Packing Packed In Single Parcel Corrugated Export Packing Packed well for direct gift purpose. These binoculars are an ideal addition to any executives desk or any nautical collection.
Easy to Focus Focus by adjusting the right eyepiece focus wheel and center wheel. Super easy for anyone to use. This pair of binoculars can be used with a tripod. So it is very convenient when you are watching something for a long time.
商品カテゴリ
JANコード/ISBNコード
0791756475227
商品コード
YS0000045637142976
