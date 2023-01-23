Orange Victorian Marine Brass Leather Binocular Sailor Instrument London 1【2025年度カレンダ】

商品コメント

Magnification 15 X Tube Length 7 inches extended Diameter 4.5 inches Weight 500 grams Size is perfect for travel lightweight brass body Leather strap keep safe and secure with neckstrap.

Material Used Brass & leather Color Brass finish & brown leather cover Handmade by experienced craftsmen Brass Binocular With Leather Hanging Bag Vintage Model Victorian Marine Binocular Nautical Binocular Antique Finish Spyglass.

Usage Trekking Bird Watching Navy gift Collectible etc. Functional small distance view binoculars antique version gift items. These astronomy binoculars allowing you to better participate in hiking climbing the mountain traveling wildlife and scenery viewing.

Packing Packed In Single Parcel Corrugated Export Packing Packed well for direct gift purpose. These binoculars are an ideal addition to any executives desk or any nautical collection.

Easy to Focus Focus by adjusting the right eyepiece focus wheel and center wheel. Super easy for anyone to use. This pair of binoculars can be used with a tripod. So it is very convenient when you are watching something for a long time.