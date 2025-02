Hidora Neoprene Multipurpose Beach Bag Stylish Gym Bag Large Pool Bag Shoul【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

1.Made from NeopreneBYMEEs large beach bag is made from neoprene - a material.It can highly resistant water, sand, and sweat. Designed to last through significant wear-and-tear, this gym purse will maintain its aesthetics.

2.Extra Large Storage SpaceThe size of BYMEE tote bag:14L*12.5H*9.5W.This beach bag is enough to organize your essential suitable for almost any occasion, such as beach trip, shopping, hiking, travel, yoga, swimming.

3.High-quality waterproof materialMade from quick drying neoprene, similar to the material wetsuits are made of, it is easy to wash.When you have used it for a while, you can put it in the washing machine for cleaning.

4.Wide ApplicationWith lightweight, fashionable, durable and many other advantages, this shoulder purse is ideal for working, shopping, traveling, beach,gym and other activities.

5.Holidays Gifts ReadyBYMEEs beach bag is a good choice as a gift for holidays.Like Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, New Year, Birthday, Valentines Day, Mothers Day, other holidays or anniversary.