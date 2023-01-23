Leather Welding Work Apron - ARCCAPTAIN 24 X 42 Heat Flame Resistant Cowhid【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Heat & Flame Resistant The welding apron is made of heavy duty split?cowhide leather that being sewn with strong Kevlar thread for long-lasting durability. It comes as a 24in wide by 36in tall and extra Long full coverage apron to protects you until the knee from spark and slag while welding， cutting， or grinding.brPractical Featuring 6 large chest pockets for easy storage of accessory tools you need close to hand instead of constantly search for them， including phone & pencil pockets. Rivet design on the edge of the pocket can prevent tearing when you put into heavy tools.brConveniently This welder apron can also be easily put on or off by simply dawning it over your head and attaching the buckles(Quick release) together， even worn bulky gloves. Fully adjustable waist strap for proper fit and weight displacement. One size fits men and women.brDurability Double reinforced stitching and reinforced seams between straps and apron which means that it is incredibly durable and comfort. ARCCAPTAIN apron features a very tough but soft leather that gives you good protection and still flexible enough to move comfortably.brVersatile Apron This work apron is a must have for many jobsites， and personal jobs. Ideal for tools apron vest， workshop apron， utility apron， barbecue apron， grilling apron， woodworking apron， metalwork apron， blacksmith apron， gardening apron， pocket apron， personalized apron， etc.