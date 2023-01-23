『Leather Welding Work Apron - ARCCAPTAIN 24 X 42 Heat Flame Resistant Cowhid【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月21日 03時 39分に出品され03月21日 03時 39分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,456円に設定されています。現在764件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。東京都からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
お取り寄せ商品につき、お客様への発送まで2-3週間を頂戴しております
|商品名
|Leather Welding Work Apron - ARCCAPTAIN 24 X 42 Heat Flame Resistant Cowhide Blacksmith Aprons with 6 Tool Pockets for Welders Men Women， Adjustable M to XXXL
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
|Heat & Flame Resistant The welding apron is made of heavy duty split?cowhide leather that being sewn with strong Kevlar thread for long-lasting durability. It comes as a 24in wide by 36in tall and extra Long full coverage apron to protects you until the knee from spark and slag while welding， cutting， or grinding.brPractical Featuring 6 large chest pockets for easy storage of accessory tools you need close to hand instead of constantly search for them， including phone & pencil pockets. Rivet design on the edge of the pocket can prevent tearing when you put into heavy tools.brConveniently This welder apron can also be easily put on or off by simply dawning it over your head and attaching the buckles(Quick release) together， even worn bulky gloves. Fully adjustable waist strap for proper fit and weight displacement. One size fits men and women.brDurability Double reinforced stitching and reinforced seams between straps and apron which means that it is incredibly durable and comfort. ARCCAPTAIN apron features a very tough but soft leather that gives you good protection and still flexible enough to move comfortably.brVersatile Apron This work apron is a must have for many jobsites， and personal jobs. Ideal for tools apron vest， workshop apron， utility apron， barbecue apron， grilling apron， woodworking apron， metalwork apron， blacksmith apron， gardening apron， pocket apron， personalized apron， etc.
税関で開封される可能性がございます
