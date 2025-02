Shank Ming Cat Tunnel BedCollapsible Cat Tunnel with Central MatPlush Cat T【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

PLUSH CAT TUNNEL BEDcat tunnels for indoor cats large made of plush material soft and skinfriendly warm and breathable strong wire structure

CAT TUBES AND TUNNELSCan be used as cat bed or cat tunnel at the same time which can provide an environment for cats to play chase and sleep

MULTIUSECan be made circular Sshaped or any other shape you likeThe cat tunnel bed is detachable to be used separately as a cat tunnel and cat bed and can be folded for easy storageCan be used as indoor and outdoor pet toys such as kittens puppies hamsters hedgehogs rabbits etc.

STRONG STRUCTUREThe overall cat tunnels for indoor cats diameter is 31.5 inches the diameter of the tunnel tube is 9.8 inches suitable for cats under 10KG the wire tunnel structure is solid to avoid collapse

PEEPHOLE AND HANGING BALLThe plush cat tunnel bed has two peep holes to satisfy the cats curiosity and there are small balls hanging at the tunnel entrance