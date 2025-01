RVCA Surf Bucket Hat Olive Large/X-Large並行輸入品【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Comfort and coverage in one, the RVCA surf bucket hat has you covered. Made from nylon poplin with a light mesh structure, this men’s bucket hat is built with a chin strap for an extra protection. Topped with mesh side panels for a breathable, airy fit.

Mesh Side Panels.

Construction: Light Mesh Structure.

Additional Details: Chin Strap.

Interior Woven Fit Label.