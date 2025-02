2 Pack Hand Warmers Rechargeable， 8000mAh Electric Portable Pocket Hand War【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

MULTIFUCTION AND BEST TECH GIFTS: Quick hand warmer & Power bank 2ーinー1. Its not only a little handwarmer but also a emergency backup battery. Great gift for girls, kids, youth, boys mens, women, elder.

EXQUISITE COMFORT ー Made of highーtech aircraftーgrade aluminum and ABS material, thousands of polished exterior material, smooth and warm, portable and compact as well antiーskid in one hand.

FAST HEATING & 3 LEVELS ー Press the switch and instantly release the warmth for you. Rapidly warm up double sides in seconds. 3 levels of temperatures 104ー113F/113ー122F/122ー131F at your choice.

LARGE BATTERY CAPACITY ー 8000 mAh lithium rechargeable battery with USBーC charging port ensures a long using time. It can also be used as a power bank to charge your electronic device at any time.

PERFECT GIFT ー Its a MUST HAVE to spend a cold winter, especially for raynauds arthritis sufferers for heat therapy needs.