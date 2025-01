正規 ボランジェ ロゼ NV (泡 ロゼ) シャンパン シャンパーニュ【2025年の人気アイテム】

《ワイン・アドヴォケイトより抜粋》

パーカーポイント:92点

飲み頃:2021〜2035年

The latest release of Bollingers NV Brut Ros? is showing especially well, offering up complex aromas of sweet stone fruit, honeycomb, freshly baked bread and orange oil, followed by a medium to full-bodied, pillowy and vinous palate. Layered and concentrated, with a pretty pinpoint mousse and ripe but racy acids, it concludes with a long, expansive finish.