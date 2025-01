Chopin Complete Edition【2024年最新】

商品情報

内容紹介 The piano pieces of Chopin have continually enchanted awed and fascinated listeners (including his fellow composers) for the better part of two centuries. In celebration of the 200th anniversary of his birth heres the ultimate Chopin collection: his complete works as performed by Argerich Pires Pollini Zimerman and more of the greatest Chopin interpreters of our time. Youll hear the new generation of piano masters too such as Rafal Blechacz and Yundi LI as you hear Piano Concertos