Advent Calendar 2023 Girls Boys 24 Days Christmas Charm Bracelet Countdown【2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

?Christmas Advent CalendarThe countdown calendar has a unique appearance design and marks the 24-day countdown to Christmas in digital form. The 24 doors all adopt unique patterns with Christmas atmosphere， the calendar numbers are arranged randomly， and the fixed bracelet window (window 1&13) is suitable for children. You can get different surprises every day， and you wont affect the mood of the entire Christmas holiday just because you open the bracelet for two consecutive days.

?DIY Creative PendantThis 2023 Christmas calendar has a unique design of pendant， including a bracelet and a necklace， 19 pendants of different shapes and three rings， allowing your children to DIY whatever cute bracelet and necklace they want ， she can change various pendants everyday to create different styles， so that she can have a good mood every day during the whole holiday starting from Christmas.

?Safe MaterialEach jewelry pendant in the Christmas calendar is made of environmentally friendly alloy material with bright colors， safe， durable， no special smell， not easy to fade， shatterproof， platinum plated， free of nickel， lead and cadmium， hypoallergenic. Approved safety standards. Let your kids enjoy the Christmas countdown.

?Beat Christmas GiftThis advent calendar brings the happiness and joy of Christmas， share the joy with family and friends anytime and anywhere， it is a perfect Christmas gift for kids Give this lovely magic jewelry set to your son， daughter， niece， nephew， etc.， enjoy the different surprises everyday as you countdown the days before Christmas， and share the joy of happiness with your family

?100% Satisfaction Guarantee: We know that nothing is more important than your childs safety We promise 60 days money back and lifetime product service. If you have any problem with the product， please contact us by email， our team will reply you within 24 hours.