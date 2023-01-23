Star Wars XーWing Miniatures ー Most Wanted Expansion Pack【お歳暮】

商品情報

The most wanted expansion pack allows you to quickly assemble a full fleet for your xーwing scum and villainy faction

Features twenty ship cards， the most in any xーwing release toーdate

New ship cards， upgrade cards， and maneuver dials allow you to repurpose your existing starships within the scum and villainy faction

Introduces greed， a new version of Boba Fett， salvaged Astromechs， and illicit technology

Scum and villainy joins the rebel allianc