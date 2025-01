TOMY トミー Toomies Peppa Pig Bath Toys ? Peppa’s Boat Adventure Bath Toy Set【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Pull & Go Paddle Boat: Pull gently on the string, let go and watch as the paddles on these boat bath toys rotate and drive the boat forward over the water

Four Ways to Make a Splash: Grandpa Pig’s Splash & Pour Boat comes apart to reveal a pourer, sprinkler, and a waterーpowered paddle that sends the wheel spinning…even the hull of this toy boat includes a spout

Squishy & Squirty: Includes 5 colorful characters to squeeze and squirt for bath toy fun: Peppa Pig, George, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and Grandpa Pig

Hours of Fun Afloat: Ideal for toddler pools or bath time, there’s shapeーsorting fun, plenty of spaces for Peppa’s family to sit and swap, and hours of fascinating ways to explore the magic of water

Toys for Boys and Girls: Peppa Pigs Boat Adventure bath toys are suitable for toddlers age 18 months and up, and no batteries are required