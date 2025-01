ZFBIRD Kids Belly Dance Wings LED Butterfly Wings Luminous Light Up Girls C【2024年最新】

商品コメント

SHINY COLOR The 165+ PCS LED lamp beads with 5 colors makes the light up wing costume colorful and 360 degree high brightness It is absolutely gorgeous in the dark to make your kids amazing and eyecatching.

SAFE & STABLE The girls belly dance costumes is powered by 3 AA batteries not included to supply 4.5V safe low voltage with highquality copper wire more conductive and antioxidation treatment very safe and stable.

WIDELY USE The girls dancing butterfly wings is perfect for belly dance tap dancing A wonderful way to inspire creative dancing also perfect for Halloween Christmas and cosplay etc.

SIZE The length of the LED butterfly wings is about 40 inches and the wing span is about 98 inches can be folded moderately very portable and lightweight easy to carry.

PACKING DETAILS 1 x LED Wings 1 pair 2pcs x telescopic sticks.