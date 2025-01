ROKR 3D Puzzles for Adults Orrery Music Box Wooden Model Building Set， DIY【2024年最新】

商品コメント

√ORBITING ORRERY: Build eye-catchy solar system and music box at the same time. The 3d puzzle shows the relative positions and general motions of planets, and plays lovely tune when revolving! Melody: Memory

√MECHANICAL BUILD: No glue needed, the 3D puzzle is all connected by pins and tails. Its powered by gear trains and spring. Just wind up the key, you can see how the mechanics work.

√PREMIUM PACKAGE: The package includes everything you need: Step-by-step manual, pre-cut wood sheets, upgrade music movement, wax for lubricant, sandpaper for polishing. Laser cutting parts is easy to pop put, and pieces fit well together. Its friendly for new hands of 3D puzzle.

√REWARDING HOBBY: Much free time at hands? Grab the time-worthy kit and you can have a really pleasant time with family. Forget about the bustle and hustles, enjoy the relaxing DIY craft project. See how the mechanism come into life in your hands.

√NEAT DECOR, COOL GIFT: It will amaze anyone at anythwere anytime! Romantic is in details: patterns, haxagon base, lines. A must-have craft kit to feel absorbed and proud. Once finished, it can be a unique touch to home.