ホットウィール モンスタートラック |Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Arena Smashers Bone Shaker Ult【年末の贈り物】

Drive up the tower of crushed cars and smash it down to dominate the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Arena Smashers Bone Shaker Ultimate Crush Yard.

The moving and shaking base generate sensory feedback so kids can feel the destruction as they play.

It includes 1 1:64 scale Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Bone Shaker and 3 crushable cars that can be added to smashable grandstands.

Five smash spots direct kids to the action that includes a smash-down mallet and giant scrap saw.

The Ultimate Crush Yard can connect to other Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Arena Smashers sets so that kids can build a Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Arena Smashers world full of obstacles and destructive challenges. (Additional sets sold separately.)