『JOYAIRE Pickleball Paddles Set of 2 Pickleball Set Graphite Carbon Fiber Ho【コストコ お買い得】』はヤフオクでから03月20日 22時 28分に出品され03月20日 22時 28分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,386円に設定されています。現在429件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。高知県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|商品名
|JOYAIRE Pickleball Paddles Set of 2 Pickleball Set Graphite Carbon Fiber Honeycomb Core Lightweight Pickle Ball Raquette Set of 2 with 4 Pickleball Balls & Bag
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| High Elasticity and Balanced ControlUsing the most advanced molded paddle technology the entire pickleball paddle is integrally formed under high temperature and high pressure. This revolutionary technology can significantly improve the elasticity of the racket and the control of the ball evenly disperse the power of hitting the ball. Because of the integrated molding technology pickleball rackets structures are solider and will not be warped.
Waterdecai Printing TechnologyAdvanced environmental friendly printing technology which is the update of traditional printing technology. It makes our pickleball equipment a exquisite surface and vivid pattern. Thanks to this revolutionary technology the abrasion resistance of our racquet surfaces are more than twice that of ordinary racquets. At the same time our pickle ball set do not have any unpleasant smell.
Large Sweet SpotWider pickleball racquet provides a large sweet spot which improves your handling and reduces mistakes for beginners.
Lightweight Construction and Less NoiseHoneycomb structure combined with graphite carbon fiber reduced pickleball impact noise and makes the pickle ball paddle only 7.5oz allowing you to play without fatigue after long gameplay intervals.
Comfortable Handle and Sturdy EdgeSoft grip with vents for comfortable antisweat and nonslip features. Edge guard to protect the pickleball paddles 2 pack avoid breaking. And will not leave marks after bumping.
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000047039478656
TOEI LIGHT(トーエイライト) ラインテープ50 G1564 幅50mm×厚さ0.8mm×50m
¥ 8382
マクダビッド コンプレッションパンツ M737 メンズ ブラック M
¥ 8381
ダーツ バレル TRiNiDAD PRO Yoriboy 大穂徳睦 考案モデル TiTO ティト ヨリボーイ トリニダード プロ シリーズ
¥ 8380
ダーツ バレル TRiNiDAD PRO Yoriboy 大穂徳睦 考案モデル TiTO ティト ヨリボーイ トリニダード プロ シリーズ
¥ 8380
シマノ(SHIMANO) リール スピニングリール ナビX 4000XG 039248
¥ 8380
d-bestino ベスティノ マルチスポーツ 大人用フリーサイズ ビブス 12枚セット (番号1〜12) 収納袋付き DBE0003 (2
¥ 8379
TOEI LIGHT(トーエイライト) ラインテープ50 G1564 G1564
¥ 8379
デサント DESCENTE HEATNAVI フードロゴ フルジップフーディー マルチトレ-ニング トップス(SET) (DMMWJF31)
¥ 8378
North Eagle(ノースイーグル) ログラック ログラックテーブル 薪キャリー NE3341
¥ 8376
ピーコック ステンレス キーパー ジャグ 大容量タイプ ステン 12L IDS-120S XA
¥ 8375
ピーコック ステンレス キーパー ジャグ 大容量タイプ ステン 12L IDS-120S XA
¥ 8375
DALPONTE(ダウポンチ) ビブス ピンク F DPZ33-PNK-F ピンク F
¥ 8375
コールマン(Coleman) 寝袋 パーカー/C-2 オリーブ 封筒型 シュラフ ウォッシャブル フード付 2000039287
¥ 8375
ヤガイ（JAGUY）ソフトクーラーボックス SH 10L 76 ブラックキャンプ
¥ 8373
TOEI LIGHT(トーエイライト) ベースボールカウンターST B-3728 (約)44×59×厚さ0.2cm
¥ 8373
MAVIC(マヴィック) Speed Release スピードリリース アクスル (リア用(12x148mm)) [並行輸入品]
¥ 8372
オージーケーカブト(OGK KABUTO) 自転車 ヘルメット オプションパーツ シールド ARS-3 SHIELD クリア調光
¥ 8372
Discmania Dライン P1 Flex 2 ディスクゴルフパター、ストレートフライングパター、PDGA承認パター 173-176g 並行輸入
¥ 8367
落札価格8386円
429 入札履歴
終了
オークファンの無料会員に登録すれば
一度検索した商品をお気に入り登録可能。
マイブックマーク機能で
いつでもすぐに登録した商品を
見返すことができます。
既に会員の方はこちらからログインをお願いいたします
「同じ商品を出品する」機能のご利用には
オークファン会員登録が必要です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額8,800円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！
オークションで稼ぐための人気機能！
「期間おまとめ検索」を使えば、複数月をまたいだ指定期間の相場検索が可能です。レアな商品の相場や過去の出品数をまとめて確認できます。
さらに、オークファンプレミアムに登録すると最大過去10年分の相場データが月1,200回まで閲覧可能です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額2,200円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！