JOYAIRE Pickleball Paddles Set of 2 Pickleball Set Graphite Carbon Fiber Ho【コストコ お買い得】

High Elasticity and Balanced ControlUsing the most advanced molded paddle technology the entire pickleball paddle is integrally formed under high temperature and high pressure. This revolutionary technology can significantly improve the elasticity of the racket and the control of the ball evenly disperse the power of hitting the ball. Because of the integrated molding technology pickleball rackets structures are solider and will not be warped.

Waterdecai Printing TechnologyAdvanced environmental friendly printing technology which is the update of traditional printing technology. It makes our pickleball equipment a exquisite surface and vivid pattern. Thanks to this revolutionary technology the abrasion resistance of our racquet surfaces are more than twice that of ordinary racquets. At the same time our pickle ball set do not have any unpleasant smell.

Large Sweet SpotWider pickleball racquet provides a large sweet spot which improves your handling and reduces mistakes for beginners.

Lightweight Construction and Less NoiseHoneycomb structure combined with graphite carbon fiber reduced pickleball impact noise and makes the pickle ball paddle only 7.5oz allowing you to play without fatigue after long gameplay intervals.

Comfortable Handle and Sturdy EdgeSoft grip with vents for comfortable antisweat and nonslip features. Edge guard to protect the pickleball paddles 2 pack avoid breaking. And will not leave marks after bumping.