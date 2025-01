Faux Locs Crochet Hair 12 Inch 6 Packs Goddess Locs Crochet Hair for Women【コストコ お買い得】

商品コメント

Hair StyleFaux locs crochet hair for black women, goddess locs crochet braids with wavy curly ends. High quality synthetic fiber, this boho queen locs is handmade, soft and natural, resemble the touch and feel of real human hair.brHair Advantages We have improved the disadvantage that the roots are too thick and too rough,the tail is curly wavy, not easy to be tangle,light weight, no shedding, no smell, itch free, durable and not easy to break. You will get many compliments when you wear this boho queen locs hairstyle.brEasy to Install Pre looped Goddess locs crochet hair has a big loop, easy to install, beginners friendly. You will get one crochet needle in the package, you can directly install it by yourself, save much time and money.brHair DetailLength 12inch, 16inch and 24inch. 12 strands/pack, 6 packs/lot. Color 1B#, OT1B/27#, OT1B/30#, OT1B/Bug#, OT1B/27/613#, OT1B/30/27#. Usually 6-7 packs can make a full head, if you want your hair to look fuller, you can buy an extra 1 pack/lot.brServiceBoho queen locs crochet hair is perfect protective hairstyle for black women, girls, ladies, kids. Fast delivery, High quality after-sales service. If you have any question, please feel free to contact us.