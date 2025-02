WORK CARE Professional Gardening Apron with Pockets Quick Release Roo Harve【2024年最新】

商品コメント

Heavy Duty Material: The garden apron is made of canvas with a water-resistant liner, which is lightweight and durable, can fit both women and men well.

Quick Release Lower Pocket: Large bottom pocket with clips allows items to be easily emptied. You can fill up the kanga-roo style pouch with your garden harvest, weeds or other items you have collected and easily empty.

Comfortable Back Cross Straps: The garden apron features adjustable cross straps to adjust for shoulder and neck comfort when worn, helping the entire upper body maintain stability while collecting garden harvest. Our full coverage canvas apron for women and men measures 21” wide x 34” tall and features a long strap to accommodate a 58” waist. Comfortably carry up to 65lbs.

Water-resistant Liner: Double release buckle makes the Roo easy to put on and adjust. The water-resistant nylon will keep the water from weeds and mud from dirty vegetables inside the pouch and not on your clothes.