20 Bundles Artificial Calla Lily Flower Plants Outdoor Decoration (Orange)【お歳暮】

商品コメント

? Realistic Artificial Flowers - Each Calla Lily flower come as close to real as can be， offer true-to-life petal and foliage textures. Choose it to make your indoor and outdoor more colorful and unique. br ? 20 Pcs Super Value Set - Artificial Calla Lily flowers each bundle appr. 9.45 Wide x 13 length(adjustable).Rich color， fresh and natural， no matter indoor or outdoor decorating. br ? UV Resistant and Low Care - Plastic plants is uv resistant and not easy fade， Made of high quality plastic material， more realistic appearance， eco-friendly and hassle free. Perfect for people who have a busy schedule but love flowers. br ? Indoor and Outdoor Decor - Dress your porch， veranda & patio in a vibrant and classy way， or hang on your window and wall. Perfect for home， garden， dining table， kitchen， Fence wall， office and wedding decor. br ? 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed - Each of our products is made with care and consideration for our customers. If you are not satisfied with any reason， we will total refund to you， NO QUESTIONS ASKED FOREVER