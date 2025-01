Tuitessine Say Aloe to My Little Friend Planter Plant Lover Set of 2 Spring【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

GREAT PLANT POT SET - The decorative planter pot with a farmhouse style font fits the most home decor and can be paired with a variety of plants. This pair of flower pots make a great gift for your friends or family on birthdays, Mother s day, housewarming, etc. br LARGE + SMALL SIZE - Package includes 2 ceramic pots and 2 bamboo trays. Say Aloe pot measures 4.7” Hx4.7” W. Little Friend pot measures 3.1” Hx3.1” W. Plants are NOT INCLUDED, so you can choose and enjoy their preferred plants. br PREMIUM QUALITY MATERIAL - These succulent planters are made of premium quality ceramic material and the punny saying is premium grade vinyl decal that is water, scratch, and abrasion resistant. br DRAINAGE HOLE & BAMBOO SAUCER TRAY - The ceramic plant pot comes with a drainage hole in the bottom to prevent overwatering. A saucer made of bamboo is supplied with the planter pot. br GREAT SERVICE - Purchase with confidence Every order includes new items that are carefully hand packaged and sealed in a box. If you are not happy with your order, contact us and we ll make it right