Silver Chain Cuban Link Dog Collar for Medium Large Dogs，Bulldog Shepherd C【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】

Large Chain Size: Chain Wide:15mm(0.59"),Length: 22 inch with Magnet steel metal buckle decorated with CZ,shining sturdy and convinent, not easy to break.

How to measure dog size : The widest point around your dog’s Neck ,and add 1-1.5 inches for initial collar length for Adjustment.

High-Quality Material:Made of stainless steel chain, Hand Polished, Chew Proof, Durable, No Rust, for years of use It is very strong that can’t be pull it apart even with 680 lbs of force

FASHION & STYLISH : Metal Steel Dog Collar,Beautiful and various color and size choose from, Its bling bling fashion and amazing pet necklace collar accesorries for your adorable dogs. Itll help you gain tons of compliments from your friends,your neighbors or others passerby.

Serive & Quality : Email us, if there is any question, we will try our best to make you feel satified with.