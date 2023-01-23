『Fitwarm Ruffle Quilted Dog Coat， Pet Puffer Jacket with Hood， Dog Winter Cl【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから04月03日 01時 09分に出品され04月03日 01時 09分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,386円に設定されています。現在272件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。鹿児島県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
輸入商品は受注後に海外の倉庫より取り寄せ、国内で検品後、お客様へ発送となります。そのため、納期は約2〜3週間のお時間をいただいております。
|商品名
|Fitwarm Ruffle Quilted Dog Coat， Pet Puffer Jacket with Hood， Dog Winter Clothes for Small Dogs Girl， Cat Hooded Outfit， Pink， XL
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| FOR SMALL DOGS OR CATS. Please priority follows the chest size. Size XL， fits 16" back， 21" chest. Recommended for Beagle French Bulldog， English Bulldog， Schnauzer.
THERMAL OUTFIT. Crafted in windbreaker fabric within 100% polyester， velvet lining provides warmth. Waterproof and windproof with double-sided design.
PINKY PRINCESS Pink puffer jacket with a hood， with ruffle details completing the look. Staying warm and stylish， this is a perfect outfit for cold weather days.
ALL OCCASIONS. Provides warmth for your pets needs in winter. For any winter outdoor adventures such as hiking， camping and picnic.
Professional designed with comfort and practicality. Easy on/off， easy potty breaks， flexible movements. Every style is wear-tested on our pet models to ensure the best fit.
製品自体、未使用品になりますが、輸入商品の場合、アメリカからの輸送中に外箱にダメージがある場合がございます。商品自体のご使用には問題ございません。また、輸入関税のご請求はございませんので、ご安心ください。
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000047439318923
