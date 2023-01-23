Fitwarm Ruffle Quilted Dog Coat， Pet Puffer Jacket with Hood， Dog Winter Cl【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

FOR SMALL DOGS OR CATS. Please priority follows the chest size. Size XL， fits 16" back， 21" chest. Recommended for Beagle French Bulldog， English Bulldog， Schnauzer.

THERMAL OUTFIT. Crafted in windbreaker fabric within 100% polyester， velvet lining provides warmth. Waterproof and windproof with double-sided design.

PINKY PRINCESS Pink puffer jacket with a hood， with ruffle details completing the look. Staying warm and stylish， this is a perfect outfit for cold weather days.

ALL OCCASIONS. Provides warmth for your pets needs in winter. For any winter outdoor adventures such as hiking， camping and picnic.

Professional designed with comfort and practicality. Easy on/off， easy potty breaks， flexible movements. Every style is wear-tested on our pet models to ensure the best fit.