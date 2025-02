GDCZ Glass Raised Cat or Small Dog Bowls with Heighten Metal Stand for Pet【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

This Size- GDCZ glass bowl are 5.8" set of 2, and the capacity is 18oz. We use a double bowl design, so that one bowl can hold the food and the other bowl can hold water, which are very convenient.

Better Diet- The design height of the whole bowl is 2.5 inches.Compared with other dog bowls, it is a heightened iron frame. It is designed to prevent your cat or puppy from bending over and reduce the burden on the cervical spine. Helps digestion.

Glass material- Compared with plastic or metal containers, glass containers are easier to clean, and if stored properly, they can be elegant for many years.

Safety- High-quality glass bowls are easy to disassemble and clean, and can be used in microwave ovens and dishwashers.

Pets-Pets are also our good friends, we care for them together