SunStyle Home Orthopedic Foam Dog Bed for Medium & Large Dogs Up to 75lbs w【コストコ お買い得】

商品コメント

?? SOFT AND Comfortable: Our pet orthopedic bed comes with high-density egg crate foam for cozy and better rest which help pets relieve joint pain & provides support (perfect for older or injured pets)

?? MULTI USE : The dog bed features a traditional rectangle open mat design that provides pets plenty of room to sleep in a variety of positions which fits for just about anywhere， including crates， cars and any room in your home.

?? PERFECT PETS BED COVER ：The Reversible mattress surface is made from soft Artificial Lamb Wool and cooling oxford canvas which is equipped with water-resistant coating that protects against spills and accidents， making this pet bed be an ideal choice for year-round comfort.

?? EASY TO CARE: Pets maybe present some unique cleaning challenges， but it will be convenient for you with our zippered removable dog bed cover which is completely machine washable & dryer friendly

??MULTIPLE SIZES:Available in Medium (30"x20"x4")， Large (36"x27"x4")， and Extra Large (42"x30"x4") - Ideal for dog & cats weighing up to 50/75/100 lbs. Arrives as a vacuum packed bed in a box， easily open and let it inflate for up to 72 hours!