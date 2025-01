SunStyle Home Orthopedic Foam Dog Bed for Medium & Large Dogs Up to 75lbs w【コストコ お買い得】

商品コメント

?? SOFT AND Comfortable: Our pet orthopedic bed comes with high-density egg crate foam for cozy and better rest which help pets relieve joint pain & provides support (perfect for older or injured pets)

?? MULTI USE : The dog bed features a traditional rectangle open mat design that provides pets plenty of room to sleep in a variety of positions which fits for just about anywhere, including crates, cars and any room in your home.

?? PERFECT PETS BED COVER :The Reversible mattress surface is made from soft Artificial Lamb Wool and cooling oxford canvas which is equipped with water-resistant coating that protects against spills and accidents, making this pet bed be an ideal choice for year-round comfort.

?? EASY TO CARE: Pets maybe present some unique cleaning challenges, but it will be convenient for you with our zippered removable dog bed cover which is completely machine washable & dryer friendly

??MULTIPLE SIZES:Available in Medium (30"x20"x4"), Large (36"x27"x4"), and Extra Large (42"x30"x4") - Ideal for dog & cats weighing up to 50/75/100 lbs. Arrives as a vacuum packed bed in a box, easily open and let it inflate for up to 72 hours!