『SunStyle Home Orthopedic Foam Dog Bed for Medium & Large Dogs Up to 75lbs w【コストコ お買い得】』はヤフオクでから03月25日 12時 17分に出品され03月25日 12時 17分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,386円に設定されています。現在762件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。宮崎県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|商品名
|SunStyle Home Orthopedic Foam Dog Bed for Medium & Large Dogs Up to 75lbs with Waterproof Removable Cover， Mattress Pet Mat Bed for Dogs & Cats - Orthopedic Egg Crate Foam Platform， Espresso
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| ?? SOFT AND Comfortable: Our pet orthopedic bed comes with high-density egg crate foam for cozy and better rest which help pets relieve joint pain & provides support (perfect for older or injured pets)
?? MULTI USE : The dog bed features a traditional rectangle open mat design that provides pets plenty of room to sleep in a variety of positions which fits for just about anywhere， including crates， cars and any room in your home.
?? PERFECT PETS BED COVER ：The Reversible mattress surface is made from soft Artificial Lamb Wool and cooling oxford canvas which is equipped with water-resistant coating that protects against spills and accidents， making this pet bed be an ideal choice for year-round comfort.
?? EASY TO CARE: Pets maybe present some unique cleaning challenges， but it will be convenient for you with our zippered removable dog bed cover which is completely machine washable & dryer friendly
??MULTIPLE SIZES:Available in Medium (30"x20"x4")， Large (36"x27"x4")， and Extra Large (42"x30"x4") - Ideal for dog & cats weighing up to 50/75/100 lbs. Arrives as a vacuum packed bed in a box， easily open and let it inflate for up to 72 hours!
商品カテゴリ
JANコード/ISBNコード
0746939813174
商品コード
YS0000045438496875
PetSafe ドリンクウェル 360 ペットファウンテン
¥ 8355
MeowEver ミャウエバー クッション まるでほんものの猫のような クッション型疑似ペット 黒
¥ 8351
Blueberry Pet Soft & Comfy Reflective Mesh Padded No Pull Dog Harness Vest
¥ 8330
Blueberry Pet Soft & Comfy Reflective Mesh Padded No Pull Dog Harness Vest
¥ 8330
Parisian Pet Dog Harness Dress， Pink Dots， S
¥ 8330
Blueberry Pet 9 Colors Soft & Comfy 3M Reflective Multi-Colored Stripe Mesh
¥ 8330
Best Pet Supplies Voyager Dual Attachment Outdoor Dog Harness and Leash Bun
¥ 8330
Calming Dog Bed Cat Bed， Washable Round Dog Bed - 23/30/36 inches Anti-Slip
¥ 8330
Albcorp Tactical Working Dog Vest Harness - No-Pull Service Dog Jacket with
¥ 8330
Chais Choice - Premium Outdoor Adventure Dog Harness - 3M Reflective Vest
¥ 8330
The Original Sense-ation No-Pull Dog Training Harness (Pink， Extra Small)
¥ 8330
Softouch Concepts The Original Sense-ation No-Pull Dog Training Harness (Bl
¥ 8330
The Original Sense-ation No-Pull Dog Training Harness (Black， Medium)
¥ 8330
The Original Sense-ation No-Pull Dog Training Harness (Red， Medium-Large Na
¥ 8330
Softouch Sense-ation No-Pull Dog Harness (Red， Mini)
¥ 8330
SENSE-ation No-Pull Dog Harness (Green， Medium) by Sense-Ation Harness
¥ 8330
Softouch Sense ation No Pull Dog Harness Green Large
¥ 8330
Softouch Sense-ation No-Pull Dog Harness (Red， Medium)
¥ 8330
落札価格8386円
762 入札履歴
終了
オークファンの無料会員に登録すれば
一度検索した商品をお気に入り登録可能。
マイブックマーク機能で
いつでもすぐに登録した商品を
見返すことができます。
既に会員の方はこちらからログインをお願いいたします
「同じ商品を出品する」機能のご利用には
オークファン会員登録が必要です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額8,800円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！
オークションで稼ぐための人気機能！
「期間おまとめ検索」を使えば、複数月をまたいだ指定期間の相場検索が可能です。レアな商品の相場や過去の出品数をまとめて確認できます。
さらに、オークファンプレミアムに登録すると最大過去10年分の相場データが月1,200回まで閲覧可能です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額2,200円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！