犬 首輪 |Leela Quantum Dog Collar， Hand Crafted， Refined with Quantum Energy，【スケジュール帳 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

QUANTUM ENERGY FOR YOUR PET: The Quantum dog collar has been charged with quantum energy and special healing frequencies for dogs. The perfect pet accessory to make your dog feel good all day long.

STYLE AND COMFORT: The collar is made of high-quality dog-safe and is finished with golden brass elements. The length of the collar can be easily adjusted that your dog feels 100% comfortable.

WELL CONSIDERED DESIGN: Collars for dogs are a flawless blend of design and comfort. The collar is available in 3 different lightweight and comfortable sizes. High quality hardware is used to make these velvet collars.

FUNCTIONALITY: The Quantum dog collar is suitable for every occasion. Whether your four-legged friend wears the collar at home while relaxing or during outdoor activities. The robust and stretchy material withstands any activity.

CERTIFI猫ION: The effect of our products has been tested and certified by the leading institutes for biotechnical system analysis Besa & IGEF. Convince yourself of the various appli猫ions of our products - For yourself, home or even for animals.