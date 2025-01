Funko Advent Calendar The Nightmare Before Christmas 2020【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Count down the holidays with this Nightmare Before Christmas advent calendar from Funko!

Hidden behind little doors are 24 different Pocket Pop! vinyl figures waiting to surpise you.

All the characters are from Nightmare Before Christmas. Who will make an appearance Perhaps Jack Skellington Or maybe Oogie Boogie will try to steal the show.

Pocket Pop! vinyl figures range in height depending on character. The Maximum height is 2 inches tall.

Collect all Nightmare Before Christmas product from Funko!