Long sleeve Sleep N Play Footie 2 Pack for baby Girl I two one piece footi【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

In Baby Creysi quality is, and has been our treasure; making us the most admired and desired firm. Our clothes are made with organic and sustainable hypoallergenic fibers; by means of the OEKO-TEX certification. br Our main commitment is to enhance your baby´s comfort, therefore our set is made 100% of cotton that provides maximum softness and care to your baby skin. br Perfect for all weather types. Includes two onepieces footies br ?Surprise your beloved ones with Baby Creysi Perfect gift for baby showers, new moms or any occasion. br Pink set for 3-6 month old baby. Product 100% Mexican.