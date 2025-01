You’re Mine Double-Oaked Imperial Stout Untappd 4.60！！！【年末の贈り物】

商品情報

You’re Mine

Double-Oaked Imperial Stout

Untappd 4.60??

Aged 7 months in Heaven Hill barrels then transferred it to Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Barrels for an additional 16 months, allowing it to really luxuriate in those complex whiskey-oak nuances. To finish it off, they conditioned the whole thing on rich additions of hazelnuts, raw coconut, and Madagascar vanilla beans.

This is a very limited batch,ONLY have 11 cases for sale??