Max and Neo Double Handle Traffic Dog Leash Reflective - We Donate a Leash to a Dog Rescue for Every Leash Sold (Blue 4 FT)　並行輸入品【新年の贈り物】

商品情報

商品名Max and Neo Double Handle Traffic Dog Leash Reflective - We Donate a Leash to a Dog Rescue for Every Leash Sold (Blue， 4 FT)ブランド：Max and Neo商品サイズ：4 FT高さ：3.8 cm横幅：6.4 cm奥行：27.1 cm 商品番号：DH-4F1W-N-BLU色：Blue素材：Nylon