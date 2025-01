Oyydecor Jewelry Box for Women Girls Gifts， 2 Layer Jewelry Organizer， PU【新年の贈り物】

商品コメント

Large Storage Space: Our jewelry organizer box size is 10.3" x 10.3" x 3.7" large capacity; Designed for organizing all types of jewelry, including earrings, bracelets, rings necklaces, etc.

Excellent Layout design: Our jewelry box organizer for girls is designed in two layers, the first layer is removable, and the layout of the first layer is designed to accommodate a variety of different types of jewelry, the second layer is divided into grids of the same size, which can accommodate more large size jewelry. These layout designs can tidy your countertop, and save lots of space to make your room look neater.

Great Protection For Jewelry: The inside of our jewelry box is made of soft velvet which keeps your jewelry well against dust, fingerprints, scratches, and damages! The outside of the jewelry organizer is made of PU leather, which is anti-abrasive, non-deforming, and easily clean with a damp cloth.

Attractive Appearance: This jewelry display case has a classic elegant appearance that looks very luxurious and exquisite, and is available in a variety of colors, as well as equipped with a mirror, which can clearly display your stored jewelry while preserving the jewelry.

Great Gift Ideal: This jewelry organizer is perfect as a gift for women, girls, and wives. And perfect gift for birthdays, Christmas, Wedding day, Valentines Day, Mothers day, Fathers day, Anniversary Day!