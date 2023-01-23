『LIHAO Christmas Advent Calendar Rubber Ducks 2023， 24 Days Countdown Advent【2025の人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月13日 22時 33分に出品され03月13日 22時 33分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,316円に設定されています。現在153件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。広島県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
輸入商品は受注後に海外の倉庫より取り寄せ、国内で検品後、お客様へ発送となります。そのため、納期は約2〜3週間のお時間をいただいております。
|商品名
|LIHAO Christmas Advent Calendar Rubber Ducks 2023， 24 Days Countdown Advent Calendar for Boys， Girls， Christmas Party Gifts
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| 24 SUPPERISES DUCKS: Includes 24 different Christmas winter themed rubber ducks. Adding to the Christmas atmosphere.
REASSURING QUALITY: Made of premium rubber and non-toxic pigments. Harmless to human body.
SIZE INFOR: Each rubber duck is about 2.2 x 1.8 inch， the whole item is about 12.8x 2.3 x 8.8 inch.
PEFECT COUNTDOWN GIFT: The box is clearly marked with 1-24 days. Our countdown set will stay with you from Dec. 1 to Christmas Eve. And each set includes a beautiful greeting card to better express your wishes.
FESTIVE ATMOSPHERE ADVENT CALENDAR: A unique way to count down， both to receive gifts and to feel the Christmas spirit that grows with each passing day. These rubber ducks can be used in the pool， bath or just decorating.
製品自体、未使用品になりますが、輸入商品の場合、アメリカからの輸送中に外箱にダメージがある場合がございます。商品自体のご使用には問題ございません。また、輸入関税のご請求はございませんので、ご安心ください。
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000047440637597
