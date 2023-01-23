LIHAO Christmas Advent Calendar Rubber Ducks 2023， 24 Days Countdown Advent【2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

24 SUPPERISES DUCKS: Includes 24 different Christmas winter themed rubber ducks. Adding to the Christmas atmosphere.

REASSURING QUALITY: Made of premium rubber and non-toxic pigments. Harmless to human body.

SIZE INFOR: Each rubber duck is about 2.2 x 1.8 inch， the whole item is about 12.8x 2.3 x 8.8 inch.

PEFECT COUNTDOWN GIFT: The box is clearly marked with 1-24 days. Our countdown set will stay with you from Dec. 1 to Christmas Eve. And each set includes a beautiful greeting card to better express your wishes.

FESTIVE ATMOSPHERE ADVENT CALENDAR: A unique way to count down， both to receive gifts and to feel the Christmas spirit that grows with each passing day. These rubber ducks can be used in the pool， bath or just decorating.