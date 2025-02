Carson Dellosa Calendar Set?Multicolor， Seasonal Kit With Monthly Headers，【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

MULTI-PURPOSE LEARNING TOOL: Carson Dellosas Calendar Set combines seasonal classroom and homeschool d?cor with engaging, holiday-themed calendars and cover-ups to create fun, hands-on learning for everyday use.

DIMENSIONS: The classroom calendar kit includes a 23-inch x 17-inch calendar that fits perfectly onto a bulletin board, or hangs with ease from most standard doors or classroom walls.

WHAT’S INCLUDED: This set includes a calendar with 12 monthly headers, 12 sets of patterning calendar cover-ups, and a resource guide.

ORGANIZED LEARNING: This set provides everything you need to teach and reinforce day of the week, schedules, dates, seasons, and more through organized, hands-on practice and holiday-themed bulletin board accessories.