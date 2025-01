Loki: Agent of Asgard - The Complete Collection【2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

As Asgardia’s one-man secret service, Loki is ready to lie, cheat and steal his way through the most treacherous missions the All-Mother can throw athim – starting with a heart-stopping heist at Avengers Tower! Loki takes on Lorelei in Monte Carlo’s casinos, heads to the ancient past on a quest for amagical sword and puts together a crew to crack the deepest dungeons of Asgardia itself! Plus: Axis pits him against the brutish Thor, god of evil! Butwho is King Loki? What vile scheme has he been brewing all this time? And what does this shadowy king’s very existence mean for our Loki?COLLECTING: Loki: Agent of Asgard (2014) 1-17, Original Sin (2014) 5.1-5.5, material from All-New Marvel NOW Point One (2014) 1.