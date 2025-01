リヴァース マリー ピノ ノワール ジョイロード ヴィンヤード 2021 正規品 リバース ピノノワール Rivers Marie アメリカ カリフォルニア 赤ワイン【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】

解説

ヴィノス: 91点

予想される飲み頃:2024 - 2031



The 2021 Pinot Noir Joy Road is a new wine in this range. Dark red cherry, blood orange and lifted floral top notes abound. Theres terrific richness and plenty of intensity, but the Joy Road feels a bit compact, as if the balance in the vineyard is not totally dialed in just yet.

(Vinous, January 2023)