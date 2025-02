Fun Costumes ADULT_COSTUME レディース US サイズ: Standard カラー: ブラウン★海外で人気の並行輸入品【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Size: Standard

FROM THE FUN COMPANY: We love to make sure that you have the best possible time in your costume moments. The right accessories help to cinch that look together and ensure youll have a great time and make a lasting memory. Made by Us accessories like this Storybook Wig can bring your look together.

DETAILS THAT MATTER: This Storybook Wig features long, wavy, brunette hair for easy styling.

HIGH QUALITY CONSTRUCTION: Our in-house design team chooses all the right materials to ensure your look will hold together throughout the seasons. With proper care, youll be able to augment any character look with a head of luxurious brown hair for years to come.