TITE Plant Saucer 16 inch，Heavy Large Planter Durable Thicker Plastic Plant【2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Super Special Course ：This package includes a 3-pack of 14-inch plant trays， each measuring 14 inches at the top and 12.4 inches at the bottom， which can be used for multiple purposes br Heavy Duty and Durable ：Our plant saucers are made of 100% eco-friendly and recyclable PVC plastic. Compared with other plastic plant saucers， it is thicker， stronger， more durable， better quality， stronger PVC is not easy to bend， break or leak， and can be recycled for a long time. br Optimal Drainage System ：Many flower pots do not have plant pots. These planter saucers will help you get water from your planter drainage holes. You can decorate the planter drip tray with colorful pebbles without having to worry about too much water or soil overflowing and contaminating the floor Keep your garden clean. br Wide Range of Applications ：Ideal for indoor and outdoor plants. They can be used as ideal vegetable trays to keep your favorite plants healthy. These plant trays are not only versatile， they are also versatile. br Attention ：To select the correct plastic tray size， measure the diameter of the bottom of the pot and select a pot with a diameter larger than the measured size to ensure our trays meet your needs.