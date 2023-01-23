『TITE Plant Saucer 16 inch，Heavy Large Planter Durable Thicker Plastic Plant【2025の人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月22日 10時 47分に出品され03月22日 10時 47分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,316円に設定されています。現在282件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。岩手県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
お取り寄せ商品につき、お客様への発送まで2-3週間を頂戴しております
|商品名
|TITE Plant Saucer 16 inch，Heavy Large Planter Durable Thicker Plastic Plant Trays for Indoors and Outdoor，Plant Saucer Drip Trays，Black (16 inch， Black)
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
|Super Special Course ：This package includes a 3-pack of 14-inch plant trays， each measuring 14 inches at the top and 12.4 inches at the bottom， which can be used for multiple purposes br Heavy Duty and Durable ：Our plant saucers are made of 100% eco-friendly and recyclable PVC plastic. Compared with other plastic plant saucers， it is thicker， stronger， more durable， better quality， stronger PVC is not easy to bend， break or leak， and can be recycled for a long time. br Optimal Drainage System ：Many flower pots do not have plant pots. These planter saucers will help you get water from your planter drainage holes. You can decorate the planter drip tray with colorful pebbles without having to worry about too much water or soil overflowing and contaminating the floor Keep your garden clean. br Wide Range of Applications ：Ideal for indoor and outdoor plants. They can be used as ideal vegetable trays to keep your favorite plants healthy. These plant trays are not only versatile， they are also versatile. br Attention ：To select the correct plastic tray size， measure the diameter of the bottom of the pot and select a pot with a diameter larger than the measured size to ensure our trays meet your needs.
税関にて開封される可能性がございます
商品カテゴリ
JANコード/ISBNコード
0755331287049
商品コード
YS0000037038087102
スクエアプランター ボックススタンド Lサイズ 杉の木 アイアン プランター リビング インテリア 植物 ディスプレイ
¥ 8316
プランター 幅60 マグネシウムプランター プランターカバー 鉢カバー ガーデニング ベランダ バルコニー 玄関 エントランス 菜園 家庭菜園 花壇 白 グレー
¥ 8316
クアドロ21 底面潅水付W21cm角型ポリプロピレン製樹脂製植木鉢 / レチューザ LE2021
¥ 8316
信楽焼 植木鉢 陶器 選べる 手びねり(ロクロ引き) 金彩ビードロ 大深ソリ 6号 サナサービス【送料無料】
¥ 8316
クレタ リガス鉢φ40cm 独特なデザイン ギリシアテラコッタ壺 / トラピサノ村産 GR_M09N
¥ 8316
プランター 鉢 おしゃれ オシャレ 正規品 BACSAC(バックサック) CLASSIC OUTDOOR ポット100L BC-105
¥ 8316
プランター 鉢 おしゃれ オシャレ 正規品 BACSAC(バックサック) CLASSIC OUTDOOR ポット100L BC-105
¥ 8316
オプティマ Uポット φ35cm ポリストーン製 大型樹脂鉢 / アンコ社 AN-TU3531
¥ 8316
アクア ハンギングバスケット 6個セット
¥ 8316
ヤマト スクエアポットL型 （底面穴あき加工済み）/L-25 Mグレー メタリックグレー/容量:25.0L
¥ 8316
ヤマト スクエアポットL型 （底面穴あき加工済み）/L-25 ホワイト ホワイト/容量:25.0L
¥ 8316
ヤマト シンプルポット （底面穴あき加工済み）/50ガタ ブラック 容量:24.0L
¥ 8316
ヤマト セラポット （底面穴あき加工済み）/50ガタアイボリー 容量:72.0L
¥ 8316
プランター FRポッテリーサンダルウッド 直径36×36.5cm （ 植木鉢 プラントポット 植物用ポット 花器 鉢カバー ポット 繊維 ）
¥ 8316
プランター FRポッテリーサンダルウッド 直径36×36.5cm （ 植木鉢 プラントポット 植物用ポット 花器 鉢カバー ポット 繊維 ）
¥ 8316
プランター FRポッテリーサンダルウッド 直径36×36.5cm （ 植木鉢 プラントポット 植物用ポット 花器 鉢カバー ポット 繊維 ）
¥ 8316
プランター FRポッテリーホワイトストーン 直径36×36.5cm （ 植木鉢 プラントポット 植物用ポット 花器 鉢カバー ポット 繊維 ）
¥ 8316
プランター FRポッテリーホワイトストーン 直径36×36.5cm （ 植木鉢 プラントポット 植物用ポット 花器 鉢カバー ポット 繊維 ）
¥ 8316
落札価格8316円
282 入札履歴
終了
オークファンの無料会員に登録すれば
一度検索した商品をお気に入り登録可能。
マイブックマーク機能で
いつでもすぐに登録した商品を
見返すことができます。
既に会員の方はこちらからログインをお願いいたします
「同じ商品を出品する」機能のご利用には
オークファン会員登録が必要です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額8,800円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！
オークションで稼ぐための人気機能！
「期間おまとめ検索」を使えば、複数月をまたいだ指定期間の相場検索が可能です。レアな商品の相場や過去の出品数をまとめて確認できます。
さらに、オークファンプレミアムに登録すると最大過去10年分の相場データが月1,200回まで閲覧可能です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額2,200円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！