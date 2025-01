ドメーヌ・ド・モンティーユ ヴォルネイ 1er アン・シャンパン [2009]750ml【2025の人気アイテム】

商品説明

eRobertParker.com #200 Apr 2012 Antonio Galloni 93 Drink: 2019-2029 $81-$115

The 2009 Volnay Champans flows across the palate with the grace of a ballerina. An exotic bouquet melds into expressive red berries, flowers, tobacco and spices. Clean, chalky notes frame the long, beautifully articulated finish. The tension and sheer energy here is fabulous. Anticipated maturity: 2019-2029.