Wireless Sleep Earbuds Omidyi Noise Blocking Headphones in Ear for Sleeping【2024年最新】

DO YOU ALSO HAVE TROUBLE WITH INSOMNIA AND TOSSING AND TURNING Omidyi Sleep Earbuds are designed ergonomically and fit pretty snug ear Forms the perfect acoustic seal and blocking effectively the outside noise up to 24dB. Sleep Technology Clinically Proven to Help You Fall Asleep Faster and sleep Better with Relaxing and Soothing.

DO YOU ALSO HAVE TROUBLE WITH EARBUDS THAT ARE UNCOMFORTABLE TO WEAR Omidyi L29 sleep earbuds paired with soft silicone eartips and earbud caps and the true wireless earbuds design give you a comfortable wearing experience throughout the night. Even if you sleep on your side you will not feel some pressure applied to the inside of your ear. These also come with 3 different sized silicone covers to help with different sized ears.

DO YOU ALSO HAVE THE TROUBLE OF BULKY EARBUDS AND SHORT BATTERY LIFE These inear sleep headphones are super tiny and lightweight at only 0.095oz 2.7g per earbud Small up to 0.197 inch it’s compact enough for carrying it around in a pocket. And the playtime lasts up to 4.5 hours for a single charged the pocketsized charging case provides an additional 27 hours of play it will be great for travel as well.

DO YOU NEED HEADPHONES WITHOUT DOWNLOADING A PROPRIETARY APP Unlike other sleep earphones Omidyi L29 sleep earbuds can be used as daily work and life. You can play the local music in all your bluetoothready devices Play your favorite music on the way home from get off work or before bed to relieve the fatigue of the day.

ARE YOU STILL WORRIED ABOUT AFTERSALES SERVICES Omidyi industryleading 1 year worry free warranty 24 hours email online service friendly & outstanding lifetime technical support. If you have any questions please feel free to tell us we will try our best to solve it for you.