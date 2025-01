Eyebrow Trimmer for Women， 2 in 1 Electric Eyebrow Razor for Wome 並行輸入品【2025年度カレンダ】

商品情報

商品名: Eyebrow Trimmer for Women, 2 in 1 Electric Eyebrow Razor for Women and Nose Hair Trimmer for Women with LED Light for Instant and Painless Hair Removal, AA Batteries Not Included Kaphio Eyebrow Trimmer for Women, 2 in 1 Electric Eyebrow Razor for Women and Nose Hair Trimmer for Women with LED Light for Instant and Painless Hair Removal

ブランド: GEEGVV

高さ: 15cm

横幅: 7cm

奥行: 3cm

重量: 70g

商品番号: PK-004

素材: Stainless Steel